Priscilla Day

Priscilla M. (Emry) Day, 88, of Hannibal, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Priscilla was born in Jump River on March 19, 1935, to the late Ray and Martha (Warner) Emry. She was born and raised in a log house in Jump River until her father built a new home on the land. She graduated from Hannibal High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Billy E. Day, on Oct. 17, 1953, in Jump River.
Priscilla and Billy farmed in rural Hannibal their entire lives. They built a beautiful life together on the Day family farm. This included raising six children. It also meant countless hours of hard work as the farm grew over the years. Priscilla loved her family, and they were the most important part of her life.
She loved large family gatherings and family reunions. She enjoyed cooking for everyone. She spent many late evenings canning food for her family every year. Her family loved her fresh homemade bread and her home-canned pickles. As one of her grandchildren said: “Grandma, you could make cardboard taste good,” and “There’s more in the kitchen.”
Priscilla made gallons and gallons of hummingbird food to feed the hundreds of hummingbirds that arrived at the feeders every spring. She enjoyed watching them and she loved her many flowers, lilacs, and large yard. Mowing the lawn was therapeutic for Priscilla. She looked forward to spending time on the mower with the result being a well-groomed lawn.
She and Billy enjoyed polka dancing and square dancing whenever they could. They were so thankful for the close friends and neighbors who milked their cows for them so they could travel with family and friends. They enjoyed visiting new places, camping along the way, and were fortunate to travel to many states in all directions, including Alaska. Priscilla was a member of the Hannibal Presbyterian Church Ladies Aid for some time. She and Billy were caretakers of Hannibal Cemetery for many years.
Priscilla is survived by her children, Scott (Teresa) Day of Jump River, Tom (Marilyn) Day of Eau Claire, Jerry (Dawn) Day of Elk Mound, Susan (David) Bouchard of Shell Lake and Dr. Curtis (Michael Paulen) Day of Fennville, Mich.
She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Billie (Brian) Schilling, Aaron (Erin) Day, Tim (Amy Flatten) Day, Angela (Brian) Welsh, Jim (Abbey) Day, Rich Day, Brian Day, Kendal (Brad) Stockel, Garrick (Samantha) Day, Elise Bouchard, Amy (Miguel) Barraz and Jeremy Bouchard and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy; son, Alan; her parents; and brothers, Leonard and Sheldon.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 24, at Christ’s Community Church, Jump River with Pastor Joey Olson officiating. Burial will follow at Hannibal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, July 23, at the Gilman Funeral Home and Monday morning one hour prior to services at the church.
