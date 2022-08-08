Winifred Nancy Copas, 97, of Ladysmith, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. A memorial visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s Ladysmith News.
