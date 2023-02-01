Mary Duncan

Mary Lynn Duncan, 70, of Ladysmith, passed away suddenly in her home on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
Mary was born on May 8, 1952, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Lawrence Nelson and Yvonne Webb. She lived in several places before settling in Ladysmith in her mid-20s.
She met and married Dennis Duncan in 1976.
She was a long time employee of Weather Shield and Walmart in Ladysmith.
She enjoyed puzzles, music and traveling. She was a lover of animals and the ocean. She made the best cookies and desserts. She always had cookies and sweets out for visitors.
Mary has been going to Ladysmith her entire life because this is where her people were from going back to her great grandparents, the Myatt's James and Lila (Blair) in 1915 (went back to Iowa in 1930) and the Webb's Abraham and Olive (Mason) in 1901.
Mary and her sister, Pat, went on many genealogy trips searching for this kind of information.
Mary is survived by her children, Robert (Jami) Duncan of New Prague, Minn., Kaylyn (Jesse) Wimer of Ladysmith, Darin (Melissa) Duncan of Conrath, Ronnie (Michelle) Duncan of Cadott and Julie Peterson of Menomonie; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia (Ron) Luedtke and Kathy (Dave) Boos; aunt, Beth Bollinger; niece, Tracy; nephews, Craig and Josh; and many others she considered family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; parents, Lawrence Nelson and Yvonne Webb; grandparents, Herb and Letha (Myatt) Swanson and Ernie and Germaine Webb, all of Ladysmith, and Albert and Effie (Wagner) Nelson of Minneapolis, Minn. She was also preceded in death by her aunts, Ann Oswald and Jean Clark (Swanson).
A memorial visitation was held on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
