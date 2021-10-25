Patricia Siem

Patricia Anne Siem, 70, of Tony, died on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, at New Hope Apostolic Church in Ladysmith with Pastor Greg Welke officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, at the church. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Friends and family are invited for food and fellowship at the church following the cemetery committal service.