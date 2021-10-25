Patricia Siem

Patricia Anne Siem, 70, of Tony, died on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Patricia was born on June 3, 1951, in Racine County, to Arnold and Lavina (Plummer) Straight. They preceded her in death.
She married Roger Siem on Sept. 23, 1972, in West Allis, and they moved to the local area in 1974. He preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 2012.
Patti enjoyed gardening, playing cards (especially solitaire) and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis Siem (Becky Walz) of Mosinee and Jeremy (Jennifer) Siem of Spooner; four daughters, Nicole (Jason) Gorham of California, Michal (Chris) Ellwanger of Glen Flora, Suzanne (Will) Cromwell of Ladysmith and Steffani (Jon) Unterschuetz of Tony; 15 grandchildren; two brothers, Jon (Lisa) Straight and Dave (Bobbie) Straight and four sisters, Kate Vojtasek, Barb Cummings, Sally (John) Smith and Jo Ann Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; three sons, Dale, Darrell and Luke and two sisters, Mary Gabrovic and Ann Gudis.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, at New Hope Apostolic Church in Ladysmith with Pastor Greg Welke officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, at the church. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Friends and family are invited for food and fellowship at the church following the cemetery committal service.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
