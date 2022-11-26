Glenn Schultz

On Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, Glenn L. Schultz was reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife,Ida. Glenn passed away peacefully at the age of 92 surrounded by his family.
Glenn was born in Milwaukee on June 14, 1930. Glenn attended Don Bosco High School and then later joined the US Air Force.This is when he met and then married the love of his life, Ida Jean. Glenn made a career working as a mail carrier for the US Post Office. Glenn and Ida lived in Milwaukee where they raised their five children. Later in life they retired to Hawkins, where they enjoyed the peaceful tranquility of country life, where they looked forward to visits from family and friends and where neighbors became extended family. It was a hobby farm where the animals became pets (and sometimes dinner) with early morning coffee on the deck and evening visits from deer in the yard.
Glenn was eternally grateful for the long life God allowed. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. If you happen to drive by the homestead you will see a silhouette of him waving goodbye. Rest in Peace Mom and Dad you will forever live in our hearts and our minds.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife,Ida Jean; his parents, Emil and Gertrude Schultz; brother, Leroy (Lee) and sister, LaVerne Vergelis.
He is survived by his five children, Leonard (Ana), Mike (Rhonda), Leanne (Bob), Rich (Maureen) and Mary (Adam); 13 grandchildren, Tony, Jimmy, Becky, Paul, Diana, Stephanie, Bowen, Rae, Orion, Zachary, Colton, Sarah and Brian and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented