Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low around 25F. SSE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.