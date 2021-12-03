Waudenia L. Bastie, 72, of Bruce, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at her home after fighting end stage COPD for many years.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1949, to Harvey and Lillian Petska in Waukegan, Ill. She and Paul “Buzz” Bastie were married in Illinois on July 27, 1974.
Waudenia worked at Modine Manufacturing in Illinois before moving to Wisconsin. She then worked with her husband Buzz at J.R. Auto in both Rice Lake and Bruce painting and detailing vehicles. She later worked at the Bruce School and Glory B’s cleaning both facilities.
Waudenia was also affiliated with the Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Jenny Bastie; two grandchildren, Blaine and Bryce Bastie, two brothers, Harvey (Lois) Petska and Charlie (Donna) Petska and her sister Elaine (Andy) McGinnis.
In addition to her parents, Waudenia was preceded in death by her husband, Paul “Buzz” Bastie on Oct. 5, 2004.
No services are planned at this time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.