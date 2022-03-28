Frances Kraczek

This is in celebration of the amazing will-lived life of Frances (Czyscon) Kraczek. She left this world surrounded by her family at home on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the age of 98.
Frances, “Grandma K” to so many, was brought lovingly into this world to John and Angeline Czyscon in Weyerhaeuser on Feb. 16, 1924. She was one of 10 siblings. Frances grew up and attended eight years of school in Weyerhaeuser. She married Fred Kraczek, her husband of 43 years on April 27, 1946 and settled into life on the farms in Rusk and Barron County. They raised six children in the idyllic, clover covered hills of rural Wisconsin. Frances was a force and an influence to so many of us. She was a wise, spirited, woman of faith, committed to her family, staunchly loyal, funny, opening her home to everyone. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was blessed with a constant flow of loved ones dropping in for visits, lovingly caring for her or offering her a competitive game of farkle or tick.
She is preceded in death by Fred Kraczek; brother: Edward Czyscon; sisters: Sophia Skiba, Agnes Bazewicz, Rose Antzcak, Theresa Hurias, Helen Sandok and Pauline Dalida.
She is survived by her sisters: Anna Kinney and Margaret Checkalski; her children, Marvin Kraczek, Marcia (Gene) Griglak, Kathy Erickson, Terry (Linda) Kraczek, Michael (Sally) Kraczek and Susan Kraczek (Mike Mauer); 19 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
While we grieve her death, we ask for you to join us in a celebration of her life on Saturday, April 2, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser at 11 a.m. with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and be followed by the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Marshfield Medical Center Hospice, or the donation of your choice.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
