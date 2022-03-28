Frances Kraczek

This is in celebration of the amazing will-lived life of Frances (Czyscon) Kraczek. She left this world surrounded by her family at home on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the age of 98. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 2, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser at 11 a.m. with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and be followed by the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. at the church.