Esther Frontczak (Nee Talkowski), age 94, died on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7,, at the Max A.Sass & Sons Funeral Home, 1515 W. Oklahoma Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53215 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.