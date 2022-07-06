Esther Frontczak (Nee Talkowski), age 94, died on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of the late JC, loving mother of Thomas, Marilyn Stegmeyer, Ronald and Christine (James) Eigenberger and proud grandma of Scott (Stephanie) Genke, Teressa Walsh and Paul Eigenberger. She was also the great-grandma of Terence, Joseph, Trenton and Nathaneal. She is further survived by nieces, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7,, at the Max A.Sass & Sons Funeral Home, 1515 W. Oklahoma Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53215 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
