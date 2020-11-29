Eva Marie Sanford, 103, of Ladysmith, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Ladysmith Care Community.
Eva Marie was born April 2, 1917, to John and Ella Hoenselaar in Cheboygan, Mich. At the age of seven, she moved to Ladysmith.
She worked for her brother Burt at Economy Foods, starting at age 14. Eva then graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1935 and began working for Dr. Lundmark. He taught her nursing, how to be a lab tech and how to be an X-ray tech. In 1941, she married Russell Beach Sanford. Russell was drafted into the Army in 1942 and served until 1945.
Eva was active in Christian Mothers, sang in the funeral choir, ran the candy booth at fish fries at OLS and volunteered at the hospital and nursing home. She enjoyed her flowers and taking family trips. Eva loved to go camping and her last camping trip was at age 100.
Eva Marie is survived by daughters, Mary Carne (Tim LaLonde) of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., Margaret (Earl) Kinnear of Albany, Minn. and Martha Sanford of Ladysmith and sons, David and Tom. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Stuart, Kimberly Carne (Braulio Garcia), Laura Kinnear, Aimee Keenan and Evan (Becca) Kinnear and great-grandchildren, Isabella Wilson, Jeffrey Keenen, Emmaleigh Kinnear, James Keenan, Bentley Stuart, Jacob Keenan, Rylan Kinnear, Lilly Keenen and Ellie Keenen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Harry, Burt and Floyd; sister, Irene O'Brien; infant son, Thomas Russell; son, Peter and granddaughter, Pamela.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. There will be an hour of viewing on Tuesday morning at the church prior to the service.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.