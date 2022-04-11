Roland E. Dent, 69, of Ladysmith, passed away from cancer at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Roland was born to Harrold and Betty Dent on April 11, 1952, in Menomonie. He was married to Darcy Matlack for 23 years.He loved the woods and was in the logging business for 50 years. Roland was a family man and friend to all. He lived his life with the Lord by his side and was a down to earth guy who enjoyed Rush Limbaugh daily.
He was a competitor in numerous sports including bowling at West Cove Lanes and an occasional contender for state bowling.
Roland was a lifetime member of the Sons of Amvets, Vacho-Lybert Squadron 127. Roland always found time for fellowship through other hobbies such as golfing, playing cards, hunting, fishing, church gatherings and conversations about basically any topic.
Survivors include his wife, Darcy and their two children, Daniel Brian Dent of Rice Lake and Timber Jam Dent of Ladysmith. He is also survived by three children from a previous marriage to Frances Gryga, Justin Taylor (Kristina) Dent of Ladysmith, Daren Warren Dent of Augusta and Selah Marie (Jeff) Geneman of Chetek. He is further survived by four grandchildren, Kaidence Dent, Karsen Dent and Aubrey and Tesa Geneman. Roland has six surviving siblings, Larry (Darlene) Dent of Minneapolis, Minn., Rodger Dent of Chicago, Ill., John (Gail) Dent of South Carolina, Kathy (Don) Goetsch, Ann (Carter) Turner of Spring Valley and Penny (Sean) Finn of Oraville, Calif.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Betty; his daughter, Kayla Mary Dent and son, Josiah Glen Dent, as well as by his sister, Mary Dent.
A Celebration of Life for Roland Dent will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 21, at Spoken Word Church in Ladysmith with Pastor Bill Novak officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21 at the church, from 9:30-11 a.m.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
