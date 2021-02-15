Shirley Elsner

Shirley A. Elsner, 86, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer with her daughter by her side and under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health & Hospice. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, at Thompson Funeral Home with a visitation held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed from the Thompson Funeral Home Facebook. A lunch will be held immediately following the service at Billy’s Bar & Grill. Burial will be held at the Island Lake Cemetery at a later date.