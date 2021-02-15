Shirley Elsner

Shirley A. Elsner, 86, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer with her daughter by her side and under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health & Hospice.
Shirley was on born on Sept. 20, 1934 in Chicago, Ill., to Henry and Caroline (Armbruster) Albert. She grew up and attended school in Chicago.
She married her husband, Karl Elsner, in 1954 in Chicago. Shirley worked as a telephone operator in Chicago until they moved to Island Lake in 1958. They built and operated Cedar Point Resort near Weyerheauser on the north end of Island Lake with 1,500 feet of lakefront and five cabins. They operated the resort for over 40 years until retirement.
Shirley loved to cook and bake and will be remembered for her famous Christmas cookies. She enjoyed gardening, especially planting flowers and reading books. She had a passion for traveling, her first trip was with her family to Germany when she was 17 years old. Shirley then traveled to France, Switzerland, Austria and Denmark.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Georgie (Clyde) Baier of Bloomer; sons, Hans (Pam) Elsner of New Auburn and Arnold Elsner of Bloomer; grandchildren, Sarah and Jonathan Elsner; sister, Jane Ursin of Elgin; nieces and nephews, Karina, Julie, Jill and David.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Karl Elsner, Sr.; sons, Billy Elsner and Karl Elsner, Jr.; sister, Rose Marie and sister-in-law, Toni Luck.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, at Thompson Funeral Home with a visitation held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed from the Thompson Funeral Home Facebook. A lunch will be held immediately following the service at Billy’s Bar & Grill.
Burial will be held at the Island Lake Cemetery at a later date.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
