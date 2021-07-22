Bethel Gherardini

Bethel "Beth" Jenness Gherardini, of Reston, Va., formerly of Franklin Park, Ill., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Beth was born in Bruce, daughter of the late Clyde and Theo (Robb) Jenness.
She married John Gherardini in January of 1958.
She was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Melrose Park, Ill., where she served as the church secretary, clerk and treasurer. At the time of her death, she was a member of Oakton Baptist Church of Chantilly, Va., where she had served as Clerk and chairmen of various committee.
She was active in the Illinois Congress of Parent & Teachers Association and received Honorary Life Membership in the National Congress of Parent & Teachers.
Beth served on the Parents Advisory Council of Western Illinois University.
She became President of the Franklin Park Woman’s Club in 1984. She was President of GFWC Illinois Seventh District and served on the Board of Directors of GFWC Illinois.
At the time of her retirement, she was employed by GFWC Illinois Federation of Women’s Clubs as executive secretary.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband, John; her son, John Charles; her sisters, Lillian Butler and Lila De Coto; brother, Allen Jenness; sister-in-law, Dora Jenness; brothers-in-law, Elmer Berthold and Walter DeCoto and nephews, Gary Jenness, Larry Jenness, Daniel Berthold and Dahrald De Coto.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Elisabeth of Oceanside, Calif.; daughter-in-law, Kimberly of London, England; sister, Anna Berthold of Bruce and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 29, with a 10 a.m. viewing and 11 a.m. service at Oakton Baptist Church in Chantilly, Va., with Rev. M. Ray Brock officiating.
Burial will take place in Bruce.
Memorials may be sent to Pacific Garden Mission, 1458 South Canal Street, Chicago IL 60607 and Oakton Baptist Church of Chantilly, 14001 Sullyfield Circle, Chantilly VA 20151.
