Joan Pischke

Joan May Pischke, 70, of Holcombe, died on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
She was born on Feb. 9, 1951, in Ladysmith, to William and Betty (Stevenson) Balat.
Joan married William Clayton Pischke on July 1, 1974, in Ironwood, Mich. She lived in Kennan, Catawba and Ladysmith before moving to Holcombe. Joan worked at Rusk County Memorial Hospital for 30-plus years as the administrative secretary.
She enjoyed fishing, spending time with her grandchildren and enjoying her retirement.
She is survived by her daughters, Bobbi Hill of Holcombe and Laura Lynn (Earl) Fisk of Holcombe; her six grandchildren, Dakota Armstrong, Anthony Pratt, Charisse Pratt, Michael Fisk, Austin Fisk and Tyler Fisk and two great-grandchildren, Arianna Chandler and Wendy Della Fisk.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, William and Betty Balat; her husband, William Pischke on March 12, 2013; her brother, Robert Balat; an uncle, Paul Schuh and a great-grandson, Gabriel William Chandler.
There will be a visitation from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date.
