David Johnson

Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.