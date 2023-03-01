Mary Jane Brockman, 82, of Bruce, died in Eau Claire at Marshfield Medical Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Mary Jane was born on Nov. 15, 1940, the third child of Andrew and Thelma (Beebe) Reichel. She graduated from Bruce High School in 1958 and the same year moved to Chicago where she worked first as a nanny and later in several office positions. She was married on Oct. 29, 1960, to Raymond Brockman of Plymouth, Wis. While living in Plymouth, she and Ray welcomed the first of their five children, Barbara, followed by Steven, Brian, Mary and Sarah.
After living in the Chicago area for a number of years, she and Ray returned to Bruce in 1973 where she continued to raise their children. She was a devoted mother and an active member of the Bruce community, attending sporting events to cheer on the Raiders, teaching Sunday School, 4-H leader, and confirmation classes at Nathaniel Lutheran, and in later years eagerly attending high-school reunions.
With her children successfully launched in their schooling, Mary Jane decided to pursue her own education. She took most of her general classes at Barron County Campus in Rice Lake and finished up her teaching degree at UW-Eau Claire. Rain or shine, she made the hour-long drive to campus. And yet, after a long day of pursuing her studies, she returned home to work her magic in the kitchen. In those years, Mary Jane was surely a trailblazer — an achievement of which her family is especially proud, as they are of her teaching career: nearly 20 years as a grade-school teacher in Ladysmith, Exeland and Bruce.
Mary Jane enjoyed a rich and productive life. She was devoted to her immediate and extended family and for decades hosted large and boisterous Thanksgiving Day celebrations, taking great pleasure in head counts that would often exceed 50.
Mary Jane had a great love of history and learning. She was an avid reader and volunteered at the Bruce Public Library after she retired from teaching. She also loved vegetable and flower gardening, and any activity outdoors. She fed the birds and deer that frequented her yard, and she loved a fall hike in the woods and cross country skiing in winter. She had a sharp memory and enjoyed sharing family history. Mary Jane could often be found watching Gunsmoke or her favorite news channels. She was informed and held strong views on a wide range of topics. And she also loved a good round of gossip with her card-club friends.
Mary Jane enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, and especially cherished her memorable trip to Europe. And she enjoyed travel of a different sort as well, being able to traverse great distances within the comfort of her home by snap-chatting with her grandchildren and connecting to the world through Facebook.
Mary Jane is survived by her five children, Barb Anderson (Bob) of Rib Lake, Steve Brockman (special friend Sheri) of Bruce, Brian Brockman (Anna) of Bruce, Mary Brockman (Joe Draheim) of Minneapolis, Minn., and Sarah Stone (Michael) of Eau Claire; by her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Erin, and Jordyn Anderson, Andrew and Adam Brockman, Kevin, Daniel, Christopher, and Kaitlyn Brockman, Jonathon, Ava, and Henry Draheim, Gracie and Jack Stone; by her sister, Shirley Sims; brother, Jerry Reichel (Cheryl); by her four great grandchildren along with countless special nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and by her dogs, Molly and Maggie.
Preceding her in death were her parents Andy and Thelma Reichel; her husband, Ray Brockman; her brother-in-law, Nick Sims; her sister, Margery Keller and her nephew, Keith Reichel.
Mary Jane was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and friend. She was warm and welcoming to all, generous and quick to laugh. She enjoyed conversation and was quite simply very good at it. And it was a great joy and a pleasure to be in her company. All who knew her loved her and will greatly miss her.
Memorial Services will be held at at 1:30 p.m.. Sunday, March 5, at Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce with visitation from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the church before the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bruce Public Library in Mary Jane’s memory.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
