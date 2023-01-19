Gene Hauser

Gene C. Hauser, Albuquerque, N.M., age 73, passed away Nov. 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Conrad and Mary Jean Hauser in Ladysmith, on May 22, 1949, and was the 4th of eight boys. He was raised and worked on the family farm and graduated from Flambeau High School in 1967. While in school, he was on the wrestling team. It was there that he met the love of his life and soul mate, Joan Foltyn.
Following high school graduation, he married Joan Foltyn on May 3, 1969, where they would remain married for the next 53 years. They moved to Kansas City where he attended Kansas City Technical College and received a degree in electrical engineering. It is there where they were blessed and would begin their family with son John Thomas (TJ). Upon graduation, Gene was offered several positions but chose Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, N.M., where he would work for the next 40 years in a variety of positions. While in New Mexico, they expanded their family with the addition of their daughter Julie and four grandchildren.
While at Sandia, Gene was involved in many project developments that required high government clearance. This required extensive travel around the world often for extended times. He received a Presidential Commendation for his work on military defense guidance. He was generally quiet and soft spoken but when he did speak, it was worth listening. He was very worldly in his knowledge and experience and could carry on discussions about most topics. Despite his travel he was devoted to his family. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He attended every game and event possible. When he spoke with family or friends it always involved conversations about the children and grandchildren. He was so proud of them. He enjoyed building motorcycles with family, making stained glass, fishing, hunting and travel. He was faith based and was active in his church and was Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus.
Gene was preceded in death by both of his parents, Conrad and Mary Jean Hauser; brother, Jan H. Hauser; sister, Josephine; sister-in-law, Cathy Hauser; sister-in-law, Joy Hauser.
He is survived by his wife Joan Hauser; children, T.J. (Karri) Hauser of Phoenix, Ariz. and Julie (Mike) Mauldin of Chandler, Ariz.; grandchildren, Sterling (Shannon) Hauser, Crimson Hauser, Lorelei Mauldin and Maddox Mauldin; brothers, William Hauser, Anthony (Julie) Hauser, Mark (Kathy) Hauser, Gregory Hauser, Michael (Kim) Hauser and George (Kathy) Hauser and many nieces and nephews.
A service will be planned at a later date. Memorials should directed to Julie Mauldin at jewelsmauldin@gmail.com or TJ at thauser1969@gmail.com.
