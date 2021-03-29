Francis Netzer

Francis J. “Frank” Netzer, 91, of Holcombe, died on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Frank was born on Jan. 11, 1930, in Elgin, Ill., to Robert and Mary (Klinger) Netzer.
He was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the Air Force for three years as a gunner.
Frank is survived by his wife Janeth; five children, Kathie Lanzendorf (Curt), Mike Netzer (special friend Cathy), Mary Ellen Taylor (Mike), Diane Haag (Mike) and Mark Netzer (Shelly); four step-children, Allen Eldred, Tammy Eldred, Donald Eldred (Jenny) and Lori Kumm (Lyle); 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers,Robert, Larry and Tom and his grandson,Keith.
A private celebration of life will be held by Frank’s family at a later date. He will be greatly missed by all and they will carry his memory forever.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
