Francis Netzer

Francis J. “Frank” Netzer, 91, of Holcombe, died on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. A private celebration of life will be held by Frank’s family at a later date. He will be greatly missed by all and they will carry his memory forever.

 

Frank was born on Jan. 11, 1930, in Elgin, Ill., to Robert and Mary (Klinger) Netzer. 

He was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the Air Force for three years as a gunner.

Frank is survived by his wife Janeth; five children, Kathie Lanzendorf (Curt), Mike Netzer (special friend Cathy), Mary Ellen Taylor (Mike), Diane Haag (Mike) and Mark Netzer (Shelly); four step-children, Allen Eldred, Tammy Eldred, Donald Eldred (Jenny) and Lori Kumm (Lyle); 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers,Robert, Larry and Tom and his grandson,Keith.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

 