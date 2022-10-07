Alyce Boardman

Alyce Mae Boardman, 75, peacefully passed with family by her side on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Married 57 years to Ian Boardman of Jump River, together they raised their children Paula and Mark at their home in Garden Prairie, Ill. Some of Alyces fondest memories are those of visiting her grandparents after church, family dinners and sitting on her grandmothers lap. She enjoyed the church hymns and would sing aloud when the mood struck her. Christmas Eve we’d sit by the tree singing her favorite “Oh Little town of Bethlehem."
Mom‘s memory bank was full of stories she could remember when every kitten was born and every friend/family members birthday was. You could rely on her for remembering something that was not so important to you but over time you grew to know how important it was. She shared stories hitching trains from the field in Sheldon to Chicago. She worked summers in Chicago at the photo lab booth and helped Aunt Amy with twins, Scott and Lisa.
She spent many summer days playing down the road from the family farm at Butches. Butch enjoyed entertaining her and sister, Barbara. Growing up, she helped with chores at home, baling hay and rounding cows up for milking. She was in the kitchen to assist with family meals and keeping house. Recipe books were some of her favorite, loving to try new dishes.
Our home while growing up was always open to many who needed a place to stay ... too many to name but you know who you are. She worked hard outside the home and took care of family first. She had a natural artsy talent, she tole painted, oil painted and enjoyed ceramics.
She’d volunteer her time at the Kishwaukee grade school in Garden Prairie helping to make props for the school plays. She loved to entertain hosting snowmobile, ice skating outings, Home Interior and Tupperware parties.
Mom had a deep appreciation for nature she enjoyed feeding the birds, gardening her knowledge of trees and flowers was endless. Friends often would call asking advise on what to plant where. Mom was a good friend, one that you could share a secret with and know that it was safe. She listened with a sincere, nonjudgemental heart.
Aside from her husband, Ian and children, Paula (Gary) Kurpeski and Mark (Jennifer) Boardman, her greatest love was for her five grand children, Parker, Kelsey, Hunter, Colton and Preston. She was extremely proud of each of them. They were the greatest joy in her life. They gave her strength to continue when the days were hard toward the end. They were all near during her final hours. She was strong, even as she drew her final breath. God gave her strength and comforts her. She is at peace. Because of her we are strong and together will keep our many memories alive.
She was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Mary Rukavena; sister, Elizabeth Fiedler and brother, Frank Rukavena.
She is survived by sister, Barbara Jackson.
