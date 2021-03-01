Betty Bartlett

Betty Jamella Bartlett, 101, of Exeland, died on Monday, March 1, 2021, at her home.
Betty was born on Nov. 10, 1919, in Chicago, Ill., to Benjamin Henry and Nell Esther (Riley) Whyte.
She came to Exeland when she was 6 years old, and there was no electricity at that time. She graduated from Ladysmith High School. She married Claude Bartlett on Jan. 1, 1939, in Osceola. He preceded her in death in November 2005.
Together, Claude and Betty owned and operated Windfall Farms for 40 years. Betty loved to paint after her retirement from Windfall Farms. She was a member of 1st United Methodist Church of Exeland for 90 years.
She is survived by her sons, Rev. Jon Claude (Rev. Jean) Bartlett of Waupun and Rev. Mark Bartlett of Exeland; her daughters, Kathy (Jim) Johnson of Cloquet, Minn. and Sue (Bob) Halberg of Exeland and 12 grandchildren, Rhonda (Phil), Ben (Laura), Susie (Richard), Claudine (Corey) Chris, Tina (Scott), Tammy (Scott), Amy (Hugo), Nathan (Courtney), MarkAaron, Melissa and Michael. She is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren, Emily, Phillip, Kristopher (Abby), Kali, Connor, Caitlin, Jim, Pat, Layne, Rayne, Sara (James) Amy, Oscar, Hugo Ryan, Jose, Cooper, Todd, Tyler, Cole and Callan and 10 great-great-grandkids, Isaac, Blake, Phoebe, Hezekiah, Jaide, Gage, Riley, Paige, Ella and Renley Rose.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude; her grandson, Steven; her great-granddaughter, Katie and her brother, Riley Whyte.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, March 5, at 1st United Methodist Church in Exeland, with Rev. Mark Bartlett and Rev. Barbara Certa-Warner, DS officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon, Friday, at the church.
Burial will follow in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland.
The family asks that if possible, please wear a mask.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
