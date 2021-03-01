Betty Bartlett

Betty Jamella Bartlett, 101, of Exeland, died on Monday, March 1, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, March 5, at 1st United Methodist Church in Exeland, with Rev. Mark Bartlett and Rev. Barbara Certa-Warner, DS officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon, Friday, at the church. Burial will follow in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland.