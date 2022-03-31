Denis Fandel

Denis Michael Fandel, 75, of Austin, Texas, died on Monday, March 7, 2022, in a South Austin Hospital, after a short and unexpected illness. He was born on May 10, 1946, in Ladysmith, to Richard and Mildred Haasl Fandel. He was the ninth of 13 siblings and the fourth son.
Denis graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1968 where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, receiving his bachelor of science degree in mathematics with physics minor in May 1969. He lettered in basketball in college, He also was active in choir and belonged to the Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity.
While in college, working as an orderly in Luther Hospital, Denis met and later married Cheryl Ann Lunke, a registered nurse, on June 14, 1969. They were blessed with being married for 52 wonderful years.
In July 1, 1969, Denis joined IBM in Hopewell Junction, N.Y., as a production analyst, and he and Cheryl moved to Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He spent the next 14 years in professional and managerial positions and planning productions in East Fishkill, N.Y., manufacturing complex.
In 1983 he transferred to the Harrison, N.Y., headquarters to manage the division’s worldwide supply of chips for all of ISM hardware manufacturing.
After two years, he transferred to Essex Junction, Vt., to work as Senior Marketing Analyst to model internal strategic demand for the division. For the next 13 years, Denis held various planning positions within the marketing, manufacturing and financial areas managing IBM worldwide manufacturing supply for circuit devices.
In 1998, Denis was assigned by ISM to International SEMATECH in Austin, Texas, as a productivity analyst to evaluate trends of the semiconductor industry. He retired from IBM in 2001 after a from which he retired in 2011.
Denis’s interests were travel, golf, football (especially the Green Bay Packers), lighthouses, historical sites, dogs (Westies) and Drum and Bugle Corps. Denis and Cheryl are members of Bethany Lutheran Church in Austin, Texas.
While Denis and Cheryl have no children, they were blessed with many wonderful siblings, relatives, special nieces and nephews, godchildren, friends, neighbors and pet dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas and brother-in-law, Roy Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Fandel of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by his 11 siblings, Elizabeth (Roy) Johnson of Superior, Richard (Sondra) Fandel of Rockford, Ill., Margaret (Will) Ferry of Madison, Sylvia Fandel of Daly City, Calif., Sr. Cecilia Fandel of Ladysmith, Harold Fandel of Waukesha, Joan (James) Klemko of Kokomo, Ind., Patrick (Bonnie) Fandel of Forest Lake, Minn., Mary (Peter) Cumiskey of Big Bend, Rita (Norman) Regnier of Washburn and Julianne (Carl) Nyberg of Altoona. He is further survived by his brother-in-law (Cheryl’s brother) and wife, Dr. Roger and Rena Lunke of San Antonio, Texas.
A graveside services with burial of ashes will be held at a future date in Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Donations may be made in Denis’ name to the charity of your choice.
