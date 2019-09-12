Norman Butterfield

Norman Reid Butterfield, 90, died on Sept. 9, 2019, at Ladysmith Care Community with his family at his side.
Norman was born April 16, 1929, in Elmhurst, Ill., to Norman Sr. and Grace (Balgemann) Butterfield.
The family moved to Ojibwa August of 1946.
Norman served in U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged and returned home.
Norman farmed and drove milk truck throughout his adult life.
He married his wife, June, in Ladysmith, on Oct. 23, 1954.
Norman is survived by his wife, June; their children, Nancy (Ken) Konop, David (Marilyn) Butterfield, Karen Kinsley and Susan (Bob) Bitney; 9 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 14 step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Sr. and Grace; his wife’s parents, Mark and Lena Landon and son-in-law, David Kinsley.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Sept. 12, at 1st United Methodist Church in Exeland with Pastor Mark Bartlett officiating. Interment with military honors was at Windfall Cemetery in Exeland. Pallbearers were Norman’s grandchildren, Jolene Flach, Sawyer Butterfield, Summer Granica, Otto Butterfield, Autumn Zimmerman, Bryan and Trisha Kinsley, and Molly and Austin Bitney.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
