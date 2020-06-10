Robert "Bob" Rosolowski, 73, of Sheldon, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, June 13, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Conrath with Fr. George Stamm officiating. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m., Friday, June 12, at the church in Conrath and again on Saturday morning for an hour prior to the service.
Burial with military honors provided by the Sheldon American Legion will be in the Conrath Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published in the Ladysmith News.
