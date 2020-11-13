Duane Lahr

Duane Robert Lahr, 96, of Bruce, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Ladysmith Care Community.
Duane was born on May 3, 1924 in Stuartville, Minn., to Leo and Mabel (Loomis) Lahr.
He was a Navy veteran in WWII, serving from April 1944 until May 1946. He was a signalman on the USS Samuel L. Cobb and the USS Cape Charles.
He married Corella Runyan on Nov. 4, 1951,in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He was self-employed as an electrician, was an avid bowler and loved hunting and fishing. He loved gardening and antique collecting. He was a member of Bruce American Legion Post 268 and the Bruce Federated Church.
Duane is survived by his wife Corella; his sons, Richard (Nuray) Lahr of Belleville, Ill., Steven (Karen) Lahr of Newport News, Va. and Michael (Pamela) Lahr of Lansford, N.D.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and his brother, Jerry Lahr of Donna, Texas.
His was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Gladys Sulham.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 16, at Bruce Federated Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Military honors provided by Bruce American Legion Post 268. Burial will be in in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bruce Federated Church or the Bruce American Legion.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
