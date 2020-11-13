Duane Lahr

Duane Robert Lahr, 96, of Bruce, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Ladysmith Care Community. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 16, at Bruce Federated Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Military honors provided by Bruce American Legion Post 268. Burial will be in in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church.