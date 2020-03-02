Gwendolyn Ann Long (Nee Witkiewicz), of West Allis, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, in Milwaukee, surrounded by family, holding hands and praying with her after a long fight with complications from diabetes.
Gwen was born in Ladysmith on Jan. 26, 1960, to Peter and Josephine (Renne) Witkiewicz.
She graduated from Bruce High School in 1978. She moved to Chicago, Ill. and worked for Ricobene's Pizzera and Warshawskys Auto.
On Nov. 15, 1986 she married Richard Long. They later separated. She moved to Milwaukee in 1987. She worked for Grebe's Bakery in West Allis for 27 years.
Gwen loved to travel to visit her "Up North" family in the Bruce area. She loved traveling with Scott and family to places like Gatlinburg and the Smoky
Mountains of Tennessee. On their trips to South Dakota they explored places like the Badlands, Deadwood, Mt. Rushmore and Custer Park. She loved spending time with her daughter and taking long weekend trips to explore thrift and antique stores, unique shops and just relaxing by the pool wherever they decided to spend the night.
She loved to collect and decorate her kitchen with roosters and items that reminded her of living in the country when she was growing up in the Bruce area. Her favorite fur baby pets were guinea pigs.
Gwen is survived by her daughter, Sarah Long of West Allis; her long-time
partner, Scott Solum and Scott's children Susan, Samuel and Miranda. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cristian and Angela. She is further survived by her sisters, Lillian (Loren) Farrar of Aitkin, Minn., Catherine (Kate) Williams of Bruce, Phyllis Gonsowski of Alsip, Ill., Annette Witkiewicz of Bruce, Caroline (Luis) of Rochester, N.Y., and Lisa (Jeff) Witkiewicz of Chaska Minn.; her brothers, James (Virginia), Thomas and Kevin (Deb), all of Bruce; her loving Godmother Dorathy Clingingsmith of Lakeville, Minn.; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and her pet fur baby, ZuZu.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David Witkiewicz.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
