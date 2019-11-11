Louis Edward “Butch” Heath, 80, of Bruce, died on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer.
Louis was born on July 14, 1939 in Oto, Iowa to Sherman and Minerva (Hickson) Heath. He moved to Bruce in 1948.
Louis married Sharon M. Vandre on Jan. 21, 1967 in Lake Mills. He was a professional truck driver and enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards. He served in the United States Army for three years and was stationed in Korea.
He is survived by his wife Sharon; his sons; John (Mary) Heath of Bloomington, Minn. and Thomas (Ann) Heath of Bruce; his daughters, Janice (Lance) Smith of Cupertino, Calif. and Debbie of Glen Flora; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; many friends and his cat, Spring.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ernie; his sister, Evelyn and his son, Donald.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. Military honors by Bruce American Legion Post 268 will be held at 4 p.m., at the funeral home.
A luncheon will be served at the Bruce American Legion Hall following the service on Saturday.
