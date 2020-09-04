Gloria Miller

Gloria Irene Miller (Borosewicz), 76, passed from this life into eternity on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Upon graduating from Hawkins High School she moved to Minnesota where she attended school, received her degree, married and raised their three children. She remained in Minnesota until 1994 when she and her husband Jess moved to Rogers, Ark.
She was an accomplished and talented artist, seamstress, florist and insurance agent amongst many other things. Her artistic talent showed itself in every aspect of her life. Her artwork has been displayed at various venues, and her floral arrangements were used for several special occasions. She was employed at the Walmart Claims Management corporate office until her retirement.
She courageously fought multiple myeloma for 12 long hard years. She wanted to be the one who helped find the cure. There were many ups and down during those years, but she continued with her quest to beat cancer. Her strength and determination were an inspiration to us all.
She leaves with the deepest love of her family and friends.
Gloria is the loving mother of her daughter, Holly Craver of Milton, Fla.; her sons, William (Dawn) Howard of Lake Elma, Minn. and Lance (Tracy) Howard of Shakopee, Minn.; her grandsons, Brandon, Hunter, Dylan and Jonathan McGuirel her brother, Robert (Carolyn) Borosewicz of Bonnie Lake, Wash.; her sisters, Jane (Larry) Hruby of Hawkins, June (Doug) Pavlik of Ladysmith and Joan (Emery) Heath of Jump River; her brother-in-law, Duane Biller of Glen Flora and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Marvin Galloway of Rogers, Ark., the man who became her friend, caregiver and life partner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; William and Helen Borosewicz; her sister Marie Biller (Borosewicz) and her husband, Jess Miller.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Sept. 25th at Stockdale Moody Funeral Home in Rogers, Ark.
