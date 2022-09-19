Richard Mindykowski

Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Storms may produce some hail. High 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.