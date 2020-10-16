Jean Doughty

Jean M. Doughty, age 91, of Ladysmith, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center.
Jean was born on April 14, 1929, in Ladysmith, to George and Jessie Leonhard. She went on to marry Walter Doughty in 1953. Together they had six children: Don (Judy) Doughty of Oscoda, Mich., Barb (Brad) Evjen of Tony, Jo Ellen Doughty of Superior, Tom (Dar) Doughty of Ladysmith, Darrell (Christa) Doughty of Ladysmith and Dawn (Del) Zahurones of Ladysmith. She was an amazing grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren that absolutely adore her.
Jean used to love being on a bowling league, trips to the casino and her favorite was a good game of bingo or dice. Anyone who knew Jean knew she had a sassy side and a great sense of humor, and was great at keeping you on your toes. She was very strong, was a wonderful mother and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Jean is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; her brother, George Leonhard of Wausau and her sister-in-law, Betty Doughty of Costa Mesa, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter; as well as her sisters, Jane, Mary, Helen and Judy, and her brothers, Paul, Tom and Jim.
Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
