Salvador "Sal" Espinosa, Jr, 62, of Hawkins, died of a heart attack on Feb. 26, 2020 at his home in Hawkins.
Sal was born on Aug. 10, 1957 to Salvador and Rosa Espinosa in Upland, Calif. He came to Rusk County in late spring of 1996.
Sal joined the Navy at 17 years old to protect his country. He also was in the Naval Reserve.
He worked at Franz's, Jeld-Wen and Weather Shield.
Sal is survived by his mother, who resides with her son, Jaime, in Hesperia, Calif.; his brothers, Edward (Karen) Espinosa of River Falls, Joel Espinosa of Montclair, Calif. and Jaime Marcos Espinosa of Hesperia, Calif.; and his sisters, Susanna (Arnie) Gonzales of Catalina Island, Calif., Carmen (David) Johannes of Iola and Claudia Espinosa of Thailand.
At Sal's wishes, no services have been planned.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
Commented