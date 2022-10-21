Florence Lebal

Florence Elizabeth Lebal, 90, died on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at her home in Kennan.
Florence was born on Oct. 6, 1932, in Kennan to Bert and Freda (Abbus) Campbell. She married Richard K. Lebal on May 29, 1951, in Kennan. He preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 1976.
Florence is survived by 11 children, Leo (Nellie) Lebal, Sr. of Ladysmith, Charles Lebal, Kathie Kramer, Roger (Laura) Lebal, Toby Lebal, all of Hawkins, Bertha Lebal, Julie (Donald) Sidenbender of Kennan, Penny Lebal of LaCrosse, Tammy Wallace of Tomah, Nicole Lebal and Wendy (Troy) Brown of Camp Douglas. She is also survived by 27 grandkids, 31 great-grandkids and three great-great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Freda; husband, Richard; a son Joseph Lebal; one daughter-in-law; three sons-in-law; a grandson; a great-granddaughter; a brother and a sister.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is helping the family with arrangements.
