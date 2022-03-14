Elsie Tomasovich

Elsie Clara Marie (Wollenburg) Tomasovich was ushered into the Heavenly Church on Friday, March 12, 2022.
Elsie was born on Aug. 14, 1928, in Cambridge, Md., to Gilbert and Margaret (McQuarie) Wollenberg. She was baptized on Dec. 31, 1929, at Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Prince of Peace by the Pastor Henry W. Ellenberger.
Elsie and her family moved from Cambridge to Milwaukee, where her father continued working for the police force. Elsie attended school in Pulaski and then later moved with her family to Tony, where her father took up farming. Elsie graduated from Flambeau High School with the class of 1946.
In the fall of 1949, on Nov. 25, Louis and Elsie were united in marriage at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ladysmith, by Pastor Kuerschner.
Elsie loved her church and spent a lot of her time serving on the Ladies Aide, quilting, volunteering at the Thrift Store in Rice Lake and being a member of the LWML.
Family was everything to Elsie, as well as being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She always remembered everyone’s birthday, anniversary and sent out Christmas cards every year. Elsie had several wonderful friends that she enjoyed spending time with and talking on the phone, Alexa, Snap Chat and Facebook with all of them.
Elsie is survived by her sister in law, Jean (Gilbert) Wollenberg of Salem, Ore.; sons, Craig (friend-Sara) Tomasovich of Holmes Beach, Fla., Mark Tomasovich (Paulette) of Bloomer, Jeffrey Tomasovich (Mary) of Gig Harbor, Wash. and daughter, Janet (Jim) Gerber of Exeland. She is also survived by grandchildren, Nicholle (Bob) Richter of Bloomer, Lindsay (Joe) Harvey of Mukwonago, Erica (Ashley) Hobeck of Bloomer, Mallory (Paul) Cornell of Oshkosh, Angela (Preston) Friedeck of Bloomer, Allison (Aaron) Smeester of Bloomer and Daniel Tomasovich of Gig Harbor, Wash. She is further survived by step-grandchildren, Curt (Lisa) Gerber of Hayward, Amber (Jaden) Ebert of Cameron, Shannon (Justin) Pendleton of Birchwood, Travis (Heather) McClean of Gig Harbor, Wash., Alli Pullin of Gig Harbor, Wash. and Alex Pullin of Gig Harbor, Wash. She is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nephew, Steven Wollenberg of Salem, Ore.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; her parents, Gilbert and Margaret Wollenberg; her brother, Gilbert (Rusty) Wollenberg and daughter-in-law, Regi (Keith) Tomasovich.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church with the Pastor Craig Zandi officiating, with visitation beginning 1 hour prior to the Service.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
