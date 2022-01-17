John Irwin

John William Irwin, age 81, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
John was born to Robert Sr. and Bernice (nee Lapinski) Irwin on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 1940, in Chicago, Ill. His mother often joked how delighted she was to give birth to her baby boy and she received two Thanksgiving meals that day!
John served in the United States Army to represent our county in Vietnam. He was later Honorably Discharged. He was also a member of the Wisconsin Army Reserve-397th Engineer Battalion (C). While in Illinois, he was a member of the Downers Grove Moose Lodge and American Legion.
He married Jill (nee Patterson) Irwin in 1963. They later divorced.
John was a very skilled carpenter, loved to hunt and fish and was a wonderful cook. He had knowledge of numerous trades that always came in handy. John had a big smile and an enormous laugh that could be heard for miles-you are hearing it right now aren’t you! He was a devoted friend to all that knew him. If there was a poker machine nearby, that is where you would find him!
John will be forever missed by his daughters, Stacey (Roy) Ludescher and family and Dawn (Eric) Stendel. He is further survived by his wife Janet and stepfather to Linda, Lisa and Frank(Margaret) and their families. He will be remembered as a loving brother by his siblings: Robert Jr. (Bea) and Richard (Kathy) of Illinois; Helen (Phil), Sharon (Marv), Eileen, Janice (Gerald) and Earl (Sandy) all of Wisconsin and loving Uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
Preceding him are his parents, Robert Sr. and Bernice, Jill Irwin, Shirley and Nicky Todavchick, Robert Iii and Brian Irwin.
Graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon on March 26, at 11 a.m. with full military honors. A celebration of John’s life will be held afterwards at the Sheldon Community Center.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.