Robert Kudingo, Sr.

Robert George Kudingo, Sr., 91, of Ladysmith, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith.
Bob was born on Nov. 22, 1930, in East Rutherford, N.J., to Frank and Florence (Leonhard) Kudingo. He lived in the Ladysmith area since the 1930s. On Nov. 30, 1984, he married Marilyn J. Nelson Krisik.
Bob was a member of the Rusk County Board, Ladysmith City Council, Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus Council #2481, EMT for 25 years and involved in Kinship for many years. He liked to play cribbage, hunt, play softball, sing, play cards and spend time at the casino. Bob was a milk-tester, worked at Ace Hardware and worked maintenance at the courthouse.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Yvonne (Greg) Hawk of Sandstone, Minn., Diane Badzin of Decatur, Ill., Elizabeth (Joe) Hess of Chamberlain, S.D., and Helen Kudingo of Decatur, Ill.; foster daughter, Rose (Kenneth) Schilling of Edgar; sons, Kevin of Ladysmith and Robert, Jr. (Pam) of Ladysmith; four step-children, Christine (George) Swanson of Bandon, Ore., Kim (Barb) Krisik of Ladysmith, Dan (Julie) Krisik of Ladysmith and Pamela (Craig) Klementz of Janesville and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth, Mike and Raymond; sisters, Caroline Gordon and Joyce Bain and son-in-law, Neil Badzin.
Bob was a resident of Care & Rehab-Ladysmith since 2018.
Bob’s request was that he be cremated and their be no services.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
