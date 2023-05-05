Mary Whalen

Mary Jo Whalen, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire, following a brief illness.
The youngest of five children, Mary was born on Oct. 11, 1943, in Ladysmith, to Dr. M. L. Whalen and Florence (Harvey) Whalen. Following her graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, she worked in the Cities before returning to Bruce, where she opened a fabric and art supply store. She relocated to Eau Claire and began working at the City-County Health Department until her retirement in 2003.
Mary is survived by her son, Aaron (Marie van Lieshout) Whalen of Eau Claire; two brothers, Thomas (Marie) of New Auburn and Gerald (Marylane) of Eau Claire; five nieces and five nephews as well as numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Florence; brother, Michael; sister, Kathleen; and two nieces.
As per Mary’s request no services will be held.
Lenmark-Gumsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services of Eau Claire are serving the family. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bruce.
Online condolences may be left for Mary’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.