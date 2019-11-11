Norman Petras

Norman J. Petras, 87, of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Ladysmith Care & Rehab. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Joe Thiesen officiating. Friends may call after 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the funeral home and again on Thursday morning for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.