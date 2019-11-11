Norman Petras

Norman J. Petras, 87, of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Ladysmith Care & Rehab.
Norman was born on Jan. 13, 1932 in Ladysmith to James and Agnes Petras. He married Hope Nuehring in 1952 in Ladysmith.
Fishing and woodworking were two things that Norman loved to do.
He is survived by his son, Scott (Kelly) Petras of Ladysmith; his grandchildren, Ashley Vacho, Elisha Petras and Cheryl Petras; his great-grandchildren, Emma, Bailey and Jackson and his brother, Elroy Petras of Ladysmith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hope; daughter, Carol Vacho and grandson, Nathan Vacho.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Joe Theisen officiating. Friends may call after 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the funeral home and again on Thursday morning for one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
