Louise Bartlett

Louise Marie Fiebig Flury Bartlett, age 78, went home on June 13, 2023.
She was born on Aug. 1, 1944, in Ladysmith.
Louise is survived by her husband, Russell Bartlett; sister, Vicki Fiebig; daughters, Kristin Flury, Kelley Flury, Kimberly Flury and Kaye Flury Ryan; granddaughters, Jazmyn Wauters, Sierra Flury, Jade Flury, Katherine and Kelley Ryan; great-granddaughter, Kadance Wampole; and mother-in-law, Kathy Bartlett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Marie Fiebig.
A celebration of life service will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20. A luncheon will follow. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, Literacy Network or 511 Alano Club.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
