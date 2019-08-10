Milford Keepers

Milford “Mick” A. Keepers, 98, of Gilman, passed away at home on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 12, at Christ Community Church in Jump River with Pastor Joey Olsen officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Sunday, Aug.11, at Gilman Funeral Home and one hour prior to service at the church on Monday. Burial will follow at Mount Nebo Cemetery in Jump River.