Milford Keepers

Milford “Mick” A. Keepers, 98, of Gilman, passed away at home on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Mick was born on July 26, 1921, in Jump River, to the late George and Elizabeth (Beaty). He attended Hannibal High School through 10th grade. Mick married Helen Kalous on Oct. 7, 1950, at South Lawrence Mennonite Church in Jump River.
Mick was born and raised in Jump River on his parent’s dairy farm where Mick and Helen went on to raise their six children. After retiring from farming in 1972 they moved to Gilman, where he took a custodial job at the Gilman Public School District for about a year.
He enjoyed gardening vegetables and his flower gardens that he grew for Helen to enjoy. He was an active member in his church. He was also involved in his community by volunteering on the Gilman Fire Department along with maintaining the flowers on the Main Street.
Mick is survived by his six children, Cal (Lena) Keepers of Jump River, Lee Keepers of Ellsworth, Jeannie (Gary) Boss of Crandon, Cliff (Shelly) Keepers of Gilman, Beckie (Keith) Hines of Hudson and Del Keepers of Jump River; 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and the Kalous and Keepers nieces and nephews to whom he is called Uncle Micky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen; his brothers, Jess, Les and Bufford Keepers; his sisters, Ada Kingston, Florence Meiners, Dorothy Van Loo, and Beulah Wolf; his grandchild, Justin Keepers and two great-grandchildren, Alayah and Gideon Keepers.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 12, at Christ Community Church in Jump River with Pastor Joey Olsen officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Sunday, Aug.11, at Gilman Funeral Home and one hour prior to service at the church on Monday.
Burial will follow at Mount Nebo Cemetery in Jump River.
