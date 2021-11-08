Charles H. Slack, 92, of Ladysmith, died Sunday afternoon Nov. 7, 2021, at Ladysmith Care Community.
A complete obituary will be published next week in the Ladysmith News.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
