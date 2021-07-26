Samuel Helmuth

Samuel Levi Helmuth, 27, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, formerly of Tony and Richland Center, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, near Soldotna, Alaska due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident while on vacation with friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 31, at Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Friday, July 30, at Pratt Memorial Chapel and again at Pratt Memorial Chapel on Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.