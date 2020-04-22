Catherine Snodgrass

Catherine Cameron Snodgrass of Talladega, Ala., passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home, following a short illness.
Cathy was born in Ladysmith on Aug. 18, 1949 and is a graduate of Bruce High School Class of 1967. She moved to Alabama in 1980.
Survivors include her husband, John Snodgrass Sr.; sons, Bill Daily, John (Amanda) Daily and John Snodgrass Jr.; daughter, Cathy (Jay) Weldon; grandchildren, Jessica (Sean) Wadsworth, Sean Daily, Ryleigh Daily, Aaron Daily, Jodi Coon and Sydney (Hunter) Ganus; great-grandchildren, Juliana Wadsworth and Konnor Wadsworth; her sister, Carol (John) Hughes; her brothers, John (Grace) Cameron, Doug (Judy) Cameron, Rod (Nancy Radle) Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her son, Alan Daily; father, Russell Cameron; mother, Alice Cameron and sister, Phyllis Cameron.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later time.
