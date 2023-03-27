Cornelius Peter Groothousen was born Feb. 14, 1930, in the Township of Dewey, son of Con and Nellie Groothousen. He died peacefully on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at his home in Honduras, with his wife and children by his side.
Connie graduated from Tony High School in 1948 and served in the Army in the Korean War. Upon his return to the states he attended the University of Minnesota and earned a degree in forestry.
He worked in that field in many parts of the U.S. until he joined the "Peace Corps" in November of 1974. He used his forestry knowledge there for many years.
On Dec. 15, 1984, he married Carmen Cruz in Tegucigalpa,Honduras. The following June his family held a reception in Tony, at St. Anthony's Church Hall, so all could meet and get acquainted with his wife, Carmen.
Preceding him in death were siblings, Gert Collier, and Peter and Tony Groothousen.
Surviving besides his wife are his three children, spouses and grandchildren.
Catholic mass was held in Honduras.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.