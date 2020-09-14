Charles Thorpe, Jr., 84, of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith due to complications from a hemorrhagic brain bleed.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at First Church of Christ in Ladysmith with Brian Chitwood officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be in Riverside Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
