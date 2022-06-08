There will be a Celebration of Life for Marian A. Mallo on Saturday, June 25, at 11 a.m. at the Sheldon Community Center.
Marian passed away at her home in Sheldon, among family on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. She was 83 years old.
