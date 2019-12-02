Mary Ormson

Mary Ann Ormson passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 after a valiant fight with cancer. She lived 78 wonderful years.
Mary Ann embraced life with vibrant positivity, often reminding us that we should "Enjoy the ride." She had many interests but especially enjoyed gardening, music, dancing, traveling, reading and cooking. She was a wonderful cook and loved hosting countless dinners and gatherings of friends and family.
Everyone loved, admired, and benefited from Mary Ann's sweet, positive and gently strong nature. Many proclaimed Mary Ann to be their dearest friend or a second mom. Her kind soul made our world a better place.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, David (Sandy) Ormson and Krista (Darren) Varley; grandchildren, Sarah and Ryan Ormson; siblings, Richard McGough, Patricia Nulman, Paul (Kathy) McGough, Liz Jones and Kathy (Jim) Batstone; in-laws, Charlotte (Bill) Bohmer, Shirley Hover, Duane (Judy) Ormson and Mary McGough and many more cherished friends and family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Irene McGough; brother, John McGough; son, Jon Ormson; husband, Allen Ormson; in-laws, Harry and Grace Ormson, Dean and Dorothy Ormson, Allen Hover, Fen Jones, Dave Nulman and Karen McGough; and other beloved family and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at Luck Lutheran Church, 510 Foster Ave., Luck, WI 54853. Visitation one hour before the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rowe Funeral Home and Northwest Wisconsin Cremation Center in Milltown. Leave condolences, memories and photos at www.rowefh.com.
