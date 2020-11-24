Jean Diels, 93, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam. Private family funeral services will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Cherie Forret officiating. Interment will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the township of Trenton. Betty’s funeral will be available to view on or after Dec. 3, at www.koepsellfh.com