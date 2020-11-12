Nancy Kampen

It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy A. Kampen, 81, announces her passing on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at PA Peterson Nursing Home in Rockford, Ill.
A long-time resident of Pecatonica, Ill., Nancy was born on July 8, 1939, in Ladysmith. She was raised on a dairy farm in Tony and graduated from Tony High School in 1957.
Nancy moved to Rockford during the summer of 1957 to attend Swedish American School of Nursing, graduating with her RN in 1959.
She was faculty at Rockford Memorial School of Nursing, where she was taught the obstetrics and labor and delivery rotation until 1972. She then worked as a mother-baby nurse at Rockford Memorial Hospital until 1998.
Nancy married J Kay Kampen (Casey) of Pecatonica on Aug. 4, 1962. She was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pecatonica, Ill.
Nancy loved spending time with her family and friends. Her love for sewing moved her to open the Pecatonica Home Sewing Center with a dear friend in 1977. She loved teaching others to sew and quilt.
Nancy enjoyed her grandchildren, outings with friends, the Green Bay Packers, playing cards and reading. Her caring and giving nature will remain a guiding light for all who were fortunate to know her.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Wilfred Anderson of Lake Havasu, Ariz., her daughters, Katherine Kampen of Green Bay and Karalyn Kampen of Rockton, Ill. and her grandchildren, Jacob, Katelyn, Nathaniel, Helaina, Sofia and Fiona. She will be lovingly remembered as Mom, Grandma and Nancy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J Kay Kampen and her parents, Arthur and Ann Anderson.
Due to current restrictions on gatherings the family will be having a private graveside service in Pecatonica, Ill. Next summer the family will host a Celebration of Life gathering with the the date and time to be announced.
