Charles Frafjord

Charles D. Frafjord, age 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Charles was born on July 1, 1948, the son of Thomas and Helen Frafjord of Cameron. Charlie grew up in Ladysmith, where he enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, football and fishing. After graduating with the class of 1966, he enlisted in the Navy being honorably discharged in 1969 after serving in Vietnam aboard the USS Providence.
In November 1969, Charlie was in a car accident that left him paralyzed. Although he would spend the next 16 years residing at the Rusk County Nursing home, Charlie started a new chapter in his life when he was invited to live with his brother Ray and his family in 1985. Here Charles was greatly involved in his nieces and nephews lives. He loved watching and cheering them on at their sporting events. He could be seen riding all over town with his neighbor Dewey.
Charlie attended and became a deacon at the Northland Bible Church where he met his companion Lois. In 2000 Charlie moved to the other side of town where he became a staple of the neighborhood. He was very involved in the community, Charlie was on the Health and Human Services board, and he counseled community service kids and volunteered to speak to the school and classes where he would openly discuss his accident. Charles always had a good sense of humor and had many long running jokes with his neighbors and friends. He was greatly loved by his family, friends and community which will greatly miss him.
Charlie is survived by his special companion, Lois Goode of Ladysmith; sisters-in-law, Barb (Bob) Frafjord of Whitefish Bay and Connie (Ray) Frafjord of Bruce and nieces and nephews, Bruce and Cara Frafjord of Stillwater, Minn., Brenda and Gary Dearth of Bourbonnasis, Ill., Brent and Sheila Frafjord of Sussex, Dawn Frafjord of Onalaska, Travis and Kim Frafjord of Stevens Point, Aaron and Jennifer Frafjord of Tony and Erika and Dan Mikunda of Ladysmith. He is also survived by 21 great and two great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Dale, Raymond and Robert.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
