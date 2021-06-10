Loretta Zahora

Loretta Victoria Zahora, age 94, of Ladysmith, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Rice Lake.
Loretta was born April 19, 1927 in Chicago, Ill., to Bruno and Victoria (Tais) Bialek. She married Edward Michael Zahora on Aug. 26, 1948, in Chicago, Ill. Her husband, Edward, preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2009. Throughout her working career, Loretta worked at various companies in Chicago as a bookkeeper and office clerk. She also worked at a Playhouse Supperclub where she enjoyed meeting celebrities and movie stars.
Loretta loved being with her family. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, traveling, baking and cooking. She made the best potato salad. Loretta and Edward retired in 1990 and moved to Winter. They enjoyed fishing, golfing, entertaining with friends and going to the casino.
Loretta is survived by two daughters, Linda (Patrick) Iacunato of Palos Park, Ill., and Denise (Johnston) Zahora of Hayward; son, Phillip Zahora of Ladysmith; sister, Regina Bukowski of Tinley Park, Ill.; four grandchildren, Mitchell Johnston, Jason Zahora, Joshua Zahora and Jasmine Zahora.
She was preceded in death by parents, Bruno and Victoria (Tais) Bialek; her husband, Edward Michael Zahora; son, Edward Kenneth Zahora and two brothers, Frank Białek and John Białek.
A private service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
