Wanda Cleaver

Wanda Rose (Maynor) Cleaver, 87, of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her home.
Wanda was born on Nov. 28, 1934, in Hammond, Ind., to Joseph and Josephine (Wojcieszak) Maynor. She married Paul Harris Cleaver on March 21, 1953, in Shelby, Ind. He preceded her in death on April 6, 1996.
She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, canning, making 3-foot teddy bears, reading, fishing and saying WHATEVER comes to her mind. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Wanda is survived by her son, Scot Paul (Kristy Lee) Cleaver of Ladysmith; four daughters, Alice (Dave) Kalkanoff of Greenwood, Ind., Helen (Brad) Slagel of Ridgeland, Joan (Mark) Hamilton of Nampa, Idaho and Elaine (Kevin) Petras of Ladysmith; 17 grandchildren and a crap-load of great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents, Joseph and Josephine and her sister, Mary Lengyel-Leahu.
Interment will be at a later date in Sanders Cemetery in Lowell, Ind.
She was an amazing woman who devoted herself to raising her children and loving and caring for her husband through many years of health issues.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
