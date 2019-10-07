Patricia Koehler

Patricia Ann Koehler, 66, of Bloomer, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron.
Pat was born Feb. 20, 1953, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Delvin and Bernice (Blum) Hassemer. She attended St. Paul’s Catholic School and graduated from Bloomer High School in 1971. She married Michael Koehler on May 24, 1975, in Glasgow, Mont.
Pat and Mike lived in numerous places during her life. In 1988 they moved to Ladysmith and resided there for 31 years until moving to Bloomer in 2018. Pat worked primarily as a secretary for various organizations. Most recently she worked at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith as the religious education secretary which she found very meaningful.
Family was very important to Pat. She loved her nieces and nephews and spending time with family and friends. Her faith was very important to her along with the love for her dogs. She was a huge Green Bay Packer fan. Many people have experienced the generosity of Pat and Mike’s gardens. She loved growing pumpkins and gourds. Pat will be remembered by her family and others for her loving and caring personality along with her quick “wit."
Pat is survived by her husband, Mike; siblings, Albert Hassemer, Randy Hassemer, Kim Lewis, Chuck (Jodi) Hassemer, all of Bloomer, and Joe (Lisa) Hassemer of Elk Mound; nieces and nephews, Brandon and Ashleigh Lewis, and Adisyn Hassemer; also by many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Delvin Jr., Thomas Paul and Rodney Hassemer and a niece, Bobbi Jo Lewis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer with Father Victor Feltes and Deacon Craig Voldberg celebrating the mass. Burial will immediately follow at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Visitation will continue Friday from noon-1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. A Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. and Christian Vigil Service at 7 p.m., both Thursday at the funeral home.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
Commented