Patricia Koehler

Patricia Ann Koehler, 66, of Bloomer, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer with Father Victor Feltes and Deacon Craig Voldberg celebrating the mass. Burial will immediately follow at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Visitation will continue Friday from noon-1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. A Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. and Christian Vigil Service at 7 p.m., both Thursday at the funeral home.